Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Taguig

The accused, identified only by the alias Roel, is facing six counts of statutory acts of lasciviousness, with bail set at P200,000 per count.

The operation was led by the Intelligence Section of District Mobile Force Battalion, in cooperation with the District Special Operations Unit and the Warrant and Subpoena Section of Taguig City Police Station.

The accused is currently temporarily detained at the Taguig City Police Station custodial facility pending the return of the warrants to the issuing court.