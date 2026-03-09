Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Marikina

The operation was carried out following extensive tracking and coordination efforts to locate the suspect and eventually arrested him outside Metro Manila.

Investigation showed that the suspect is the grandfather of two minor siblings who were repeatedly abused since July 2021 to June 2024. The acts came to light when the younger sibling confided to her teacher and parents about the incidents.

The victims, together with their mother, subsequently filed a formal complaint, which prompted the court to issue a warrant.

The accused is currently detained at the Marikina City Police Station custodial facility while awaiting further court proceedings.