Four deaths logged in QC from leptospirosis

This marked a 72 percent increase from a similar period in 2025 where 18 instances of the disease were recorded.

According to the department’s report, 19 of the cases were from people aged 31 and up while it also noted that a majority of cases were observed in males.

Leptospirosis is a disease often associated with flooding as it is acquired from coming into contact with rat urine that is contaminated with the bacteria leptospira and spread through dirty water.