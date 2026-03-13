QC logs 100 measles cases this year

Barangay Tatalon recorded the highest number of cases with 16, followed by Barangay Batasan Hills with 13 and Barangay Holy Spirit with 10.

City health authorities said surveillance operations, outbreak response, immunization, health education and prevention campaigns are being conducted to contain the spread of the virus.

Despite the reported infections, the city government said no deaths linked to measles have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health continues to implement its Ligtas Tigdas vaccination campaign, which began in Mindanao in February, with Luzon and Visayas scheduled to follow in June.