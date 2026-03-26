Manibela chief flags ‘precinct data,’ raises vote-buying fears

He questioned why such information was being required, stressing that agencies distributing aid should already have access to necessary records.

“Kung saan po kukunin, hindi po dapat kami'ng tinatanong. Hindi po ba? Kayo yung nakakaalam kasi kayo yung magbibigay,” he added.

Red flags over voter data

The inclusion of voter precinct details—information not typically required for aid eligibility—has drawn scrutiny, particularly as no agency has explained why such data was collected in the process.

The issue emerged during discussions on aid distribution to transport workers, where Valbuena also described what he called burdensome requirements imposed on beneficiaries.

According to him, drivers were asked to submit multiple documents, including photos, licenses and franchise papers, before receiving assistance.

Aid rollout issues

Valbuena said the process has caused delays and additional hardship for drivers already struggling with rising fuel costs.

He noted that many drivers were forced to line up for extended periods, losing income in the process—an issue he said could be addressed through more efficient systems such as automated distribution.

The concern was echoed during the hearing, where lawmakers, led by Sen. Bam Aquino, called for a more consolidated approach to aid distribution, citing confusion, duplication and gaps in beneficiary lists.

With voter-related information now part of the reported requirements, questions have surfaced over its purpose and necessity.