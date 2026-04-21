Transport strike widens as groups press fuel tax cuts, fare hike

Transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA launched a nationwide strike on Tuesday, 21 April, pressing for fuel tax suspensions and fare increases despite a government-mandated rollback in fuel prices.
MANIBELA said its strike will run until Thursday, 23 April, while PISTON signaled a longer protest timeline.
“Today, and for the following days, we will have various forms of protests until May 1,” PISTON National President Mody Floranda said in Filipino.
Protesters gathered at Petron Philcoa in Quezon City, with parallel demonstrations staged in other parts of Metro Manila and several regions nationwide.
The groups are calling for a rollback in fuel prices to P55 per liter, the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, and the suspension of value-added and excise taxes.
Citing mounting financial losses, PISTON on Monday filed a petition seeking a P10 increase in the minimum jeepney fare, which would raise the base rate to P23.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board acknowledged the petition on Tuesday and said it will hold a public hearing with transport and commuter groups.