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Transport strike widens as groups press fuel tax cuts, fare hike

(April 21 2026) Various militant group stage a protest at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in, Quezon City, during a transport strike protest on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, calling attention to the impact of rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor
(April 21 2026) Various militant group stage a protest at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in, Quezon City, during a transport strike protest on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, calling attention to the impact of rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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Transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA launched a nationwide strike on Tuesday, 21 April, pressing for fuel tax suspensions and fare increases despite a government-mandated rollback in fuel prices.

MANIBELA said its strike will run until Thursday, 23 April, while PISTON signaled a longer protest timeline.

(April 21 2026) Various militant group stage a protest at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in, Quezon City, during a transport strike protest on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, calling attention to the impact of rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor
Transport strike looms despite massive petrol price rollback

“Today, and for the following days, we will have various forms of protests until May 1,” PISTON National President Mody Floranda said in Filipino.

Protesters gathered at Petron Philcoa in Quezon City, with parallel demonstrations staged in other parts of Metro Manila and several regions nationwide.

(April 21 2026) Various militant group stage a protest at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in, Quezon City, during a transport strike protest on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, calling attention to the impact of rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor
Transport groups sets another nationwide transport strike 

The groups are calling for a rollback in fuel prices to P55 per liter, the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, and the suspension of value-added and excise taxes.

Citing mounting financial losses, PISTON on Monday filed a petition seeking a P10 increase in the minimum jeepney fare, which would raise the base rate to P23.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board acknowledged the petition on Tuesday and said it will hold a public hearing with transport and commuter groups.

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