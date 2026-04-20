PISTON, Manibela stage nationwide strikes over fuel prices

PISTON national coordinator Cerilo Latoreno stressed the urgency of the protest.

“Before Labor Day comes, we need to have a nationwide movement,” Latoreno said in Filipino, adding that the group is frustrated over what it described as the administration’s lack of response to previous demonstrations.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said the three-day protest aims to oppose what the group sees as excessive taxation.

“Stop the abuse. Enough of the moneymaking spree. This Tuesday, we will hold another strike to slam the government for its excessive tax collection and exploitation of the people,” Valbuena said.

The strikes coincide with a fuel price rollback announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with diesel set to decrease by P24.94 per liter, gasoline by P3.41 and kerosene by P2.00.

However, the transport sector remains divided. The Western Visayas Alliance of Transport Cooperatives and Corporations Inc. opted out of the strikes, with local officials in Iloilo City assuring commuters of stable transport operations.