PNP offers free rides ahead of transport strike

Nartatez said the deployment follows instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize commuter welfare and public safety.

Police units have been directed to maintain high visibility in key areas, particularly at the Philcoa in Quezon City, which serves as a primary convergence point for protesters.

“While we respect the right of transport groups to air their grievances through peaceful assembly, we are equally committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of the commuting public,” Nartatez said.

To mitigate the impact on travelers, the PNP and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will provide “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) services using government mobility assets.