MANIBELA hits gov’t over fuel aid delays, ‘ghost beneficiaries’

Valbuena alleged irregularities in the distribution of government assistance, citing cases where aid was given to ineligible recipients.

“Hindi lahat nakakuha… kahit patay nabibigyan, kahit wala sa listahan yan ang nabibigyan. Paano nangyari ito?” he said.

He also cited a case where a sick tricycle driver died on 20 March before receiving cash aid, while his daughter was reportedly unable to claim the assistance.

Valbuena said the service contracting program has also failed to benefit individual drivers.

“Ang pakikinabang dito… ang iilang pera ng mga kooperatiba at korporasyon, hindi ang mga driver, hindi ang mga operator,” he said.

Aid questioned

He said only P2.5 billion of the P21-billion fuel assistance fund was directly allocated to drivers, with the rest tied to programs that provide limited immediate relief.

“Panahon na dapat tinutulungan ang sektor na talagang tinamaan… pero nasaan tayo?” he said.

Valbuena also expressed frustration over the lack of action on the proposed suspension of excise taxes on fuel.

He raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest in fuel pricing, alleging that some gas stations are owned by politicians.

“Karamihan ng mga gasolinahan… mga politiko, mga kongresista ang nagmamay-ari. Ang batas ngayon, walang proteksyon ang mamamayan,” he said.

Calls for reforms

Valbuena said structural reforms are needed to prevent further strain on the transport sector.

“Ito ang malaking katanungan namin: paano niyo ito tatalikuran sa panahon ng krisis? Kailangan marinig niyo kami. Kailangan may aksyon, hindi lang plano,” he said.

He added that while transport strikes may inconvenience commuters, the public should understand the situation faced by drivers and avoid fare evasion.