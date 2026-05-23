Manibela hits service contracting program delays

Transport group Manibela criticized the government’s service contracting program, citing delays in payments to participating drivers.
Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said some drivers have yet to receive compensation under the program, prompting many operators to stop participating.
He added that the group continues to receive complaints from drivers who have not recovered their fuel expenses because of delayed payments.
Valbuena urged the government to develop better assistance programs for public utility vehicle operators and drivers, especially amid high fuel prices.
The service contracting program, which ended recently, provided passengers with a 20 percent fare discount. The government reimburses participating drivers based on their trips and mileage.
Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will conduct a special payout for service delivery drivers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal who have yet to receive the P5,000 cash assistance.
The payout will be held at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City from 26 to 29 May 2026, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beneficiaries were advised to wait for notifications from their delivery service providers regarding their schedules and to bring a valid driver’s license and a photocopy bearing three signatures.
The DSWD reminded beneficiaries that walk-ins, authorized representatives and companions will not be allowed at the payout venue.
Meanwhile, long lines continued to form at the Palacio de Maynila in Manila, where transport network vehicle service and delivery riders were claiming assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.
The special payout covers qualified riders in Metro Manila who have yet to receive the P5,000 cash aid.