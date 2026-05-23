Manibela hits service contracting program delays

Valbuena urged the government to develop better assistance programs for public utility vehicle operators and drivers, especially amid high fuel prices.

The service contracting program, which ended recently, provided passengers with a 20 percent fare discount. The government reimburses participating drivers based on their trips and mileage.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will conduct a special payout for service delivery drivers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal who have yet to receive the P5,000 cash assistance.

The payout will be held at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City from 26 to 29 May 2026, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.