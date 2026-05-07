The 10,000-point truth: greatness, longevity, loyalty

Because 10,000 points in the PBA isn’t just about scoring. It’s about staying.

The league has evolved dramatically. The late 1990s brought in a wave of Filipino-foreign talent — bigger, faster, more skilled. Yet even many of them never approached the 10K plateau. Timing played a role. From 2005 to 2010, the PBA held only two conferences per season, limiting opportunities to pile up numbers. Team context mattered too. Players on squads that rarely made deep playoff runs simply had fewer games to accumulate points.

Then there’s the modern reality.

Today’s elite Filipino players have more options than ever — lucrative deals in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, even Europe. The PBA is no longer the only destination. Many of them are losing their prime years in those other leagues before they eventually wind up their careers in the PBA. And with that, the path to 10,000 points becomes even steeper.

That’s why this milestone doubles as something else: a loyalty award.

You don’t reach 10,000 points in the PBA without giving a significant portion of your career to the league. Longevity is a prerequisite. Commitment is non-negotiable.

The numbers reflect that rarity. Before James Yap broke through in 2017, the last player to hit 10,000 was Jerry Codiñera in 2001 — a 16-year drought. Yap was followed by Mark Caguioa in 2018 and Arwind Santos in 2022. That’s just three players in the last decade.