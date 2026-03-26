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Family plot thickens

Family plot thickens
Published on

Which fiercely loyal Cabinet secretary, once one of the most favored by the ruling clan’s inner sanctum, got axed right after a high-profile family gathering turned into an icy battlefield?

Family plot thickens
Whatever it takes

Sources say family members of the “dearly departed” gave the ultimate cold-shoulder treatment to a powerful figure who doesn’t hold a single government title but still calls the shots in the corridors of power.

Despite being more than qualified and unbesmirched by scandals, the official was gone in a heartbeat — purely because of intra-family politics that even the most seasoned political power watchers in the country didn’t see coming. Welcome to the real Game of Thrones, Pinoy edition.

Cabinet secretary
ruling clan
family members

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