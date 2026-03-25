Polomolok moves to secure fuel supply amid price surge

In response, Palencia said the local government will coordinate with the Department of Energy and oil companies to explore contingency measures and possible agreements to stabilize supply and manage costs.

“Bilang tugon, siniguro ng alkalde na makikipag-usap ang lokal na pamahalaan sa DOE at ilang kumpanya ng langis sa ating bayan para sa ilang kasunduang makakatulong maibsan ang krisis sa supply ng langis bunsod ng pagtaas ng presyo nito,” the municipal government said in a statement Tuesday, 24 March.

Supply chain concerns

Industry stakeholders warned that prolonged fuel disruptions could affect production schedules, delivery timelines, and operating costs, particularly for export-oriented firms.

Fuel accounts for a significant share of transport expenses in agricultural supply chains. Any increase in diesel prices or supply constraints could drive up costs for farmers, haulers, and processors, potentially leading to higher consumer prices and reduced competitiveness in global markets.

LGU exploring measures

The local government said it is considering several measures, including closer coordination with national agencies for supply monitoring, engagement with oil firms for localized supply arrangements, and cost-mitigation strategies for key industries.

Palencia said the goal is to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices, noting that global oil movements remain beyond local control.

Business sector response

Business groups welcomed the early engagement of the LGU but said concrete measures will be crucial in the coming weeks.

Analysts noted that while local interventions may help manage short-term disruptions, long-term stability will depend on national policies and global oil market developments.