China won’t limit us on fuel exports—DFA

China, along with other countries, earlier announced plans to restrict fuel exports starting March 2026 to secure domestic supply amid continued tensions in the Middle East, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for global oil shipments.

While the Philippines is not heavily dependent on China for crude oil, it relies on China and other regional hubs such as Singapore and South Korea for refined petroleum products.

Negotiations between ASEAN and China on a Code of Conduct (COC) for the South China Sea are being accelerated, with both sides aiming to finalize an agreement by 2026 under the Philippines’ chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Recent talks held in Cebu earlier this year focused on key issues such as the agreement’s legal binding nature and geographic scope, amid persistent regional tensions.

The Philippines has emphasized that the COC should be “substantive and effective” and aligned with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Government seeks alternative fuel sources

The government earlier said the country’s fuel buffer stock may only last until the end of April, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to direct the DFA and the Department of Energy (DOE) to secure alternative fuel sources.

Manalo said he had convened an emergency meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, where members called for de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the use of diplomacy.

He noted that ASEAN energy ministers had previously agreed on an emergency mechanism that would be activated once supply disruptions reach a certain threshold, with the DOE already aware of the arrangement.

The DFA has also instructed Philippine embassies to coordinate with host governments to explore possible fuel supply arrangements.

“I have instructed selected Foreign Service Posts and our ambassadors to engage their counterparts and ministries of energy to determine how they can assist us in this endeavor,” Manalo said.