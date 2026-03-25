Obiena, Ayala lend hands to cancer patients

“Bringing a world-class pole vault competition to the Philippines has always been a dream of mine,” Obiena, the No. 12 pole vaulter in the world, said during the turnover ceremony.

“To see that dream come to life — and to make it even more meaningful by supporting Filipino cancer patients — means the world to me. This proves that sports can transcend competition and serve as a platform for purpose, making a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Established in 2025, the Cancer Care Hope Fund provides holistic support for patients across the entire continuum — from early diagnostics and treatment to long-term survivorship.

The fund also focuses on capacity-building and education within the local healthcare system. This donation from Atletang Ayala will empower the Healthway Foundation to roll out its first set of grants directly benefiting cancer patients in need.

“Merging Filipino sporting excellence with such a meaningful cause is truly special,” said Paolo Borromeo, president and CEO of AC Health and chairman of the Healthway Foundation.