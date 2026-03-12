SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Greater hope for cancer patients

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

Angola Consul Helen Ong — a name that symbolizes hope for cancer patients and their families. She has long been at the forefront of many fundraising efforts, most notably for the Philippine Cancer Society through the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP). Her impact continues to reach new heights, and today, it soars even farther with a new “wing.”

I had the privilege of attending the inauguration of the Helen M. Ong Patient Services and Multi-Purpose Hall in San Miguel, Manila. The event was led by the Philippine Cancer Society to honor their long-time benefactor and to recognize her unwavering support and compassion.

AGILE ZAMORA
Life-changing 'Kalinga ni Nanay' medical mission transforms lives in Pampanga

The newly opened facility, fully funded by the BDWP, further strengthens the support they provide to cancer patients and their families. The program began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a blessing and a heartfelt message from the woman of the hour. Moving testimonies and performances also graced the occasion.

CHARLIE Rufino, Dr. Mildred Vitangcol, Marian Ong, Sheree Chua, Flora Chua, Noel Gonzales, Consul Betty Chua, Consul Helen M. Ong, Dr. Angela Crisostomo, Emily Altomonte-Abrera, Bo Muralla, Dr. Corazon Ngelangel, Dr. Gloria Cristal-Luna, Vic Fernandez and Dr. Cecilia Llave.
CONSUL Helen Ong with Selection Committee, your columnist, and Ruby Chua
It was a beautiful and touching tribute to Tita Helen. More than that, it multiplies hope tenfold. And when facing such a consuming disease, we can always use a little extra hope.

Congratulations, Tita Helen, and thank you for all that you do for this cause. You will always have a supporter in me. Cheers!

MICHAEL Rosero and Carla del Prado.
EISA Mercado and Bo Muralla.
CHINGKEE Mangcucang, DAILY TRIBUNE’s Executive Director for Brand Communications.
BILLY Tan, Carlos Montemayor, Roberto Bobby Alvarez and Joel del Prado.
CHING Cruz, Dr. Che Bernard and Tedrick Yau.
MAGS Cue, Malaysian Ambassador Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino and Georgette Wilson.
ALICE Samson and Chuchi Villar.
MAYENNE Carmona, Ping Valencia and Chris Badiola.
