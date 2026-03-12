Greater hope for cancer patients

Angola Consul Helen Ong — a name that symbolizes hope for cancer patients and their families. She has long been at the forefront of many fundraising efforts, most notably for the Philippine Cancer Society through the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP). Her impact continues to reach new heights, and today, it soars even farther with a new “wing.”

I had the privilege of attending the inauguration of the Helen M. Ong Patient Services and Multi-Purpose Hall in San Miguel, Manila. The event was led by the Philippine Cancer Society to honor their long-time benefactor and to recognize her unwavering support and compassion.