DOH pushes healthy aging, longer lives at Clark summit

It also marked the rollout of PhilHealth programs YAKAP and GAMOT in Pampanga, led by PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin Mercado.

Herbosa added, “Kasama niyo po kami ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan para maisakatuparan ang pangarap nating makamit ang mas mabuting antas ng kalusugan sa lahat ng ating mamamayan.”

Life expectancy in the Philippines is estimated at 71 to 72 years as of 2025 to 2026, up from 54.49 years in 1950. Women continue to live longer, averaging 73 to 74 years, compared with 67 to 68 years for men.

Despite the gains, the country still lags behind many of its Southeast and East Asian neighbors, with disparities in healthcare access persisting.

High-quality medical facilities remain concentrated in major urban centers such as Manila, Cebu, and Davao, while rural areas continue to face shortages in equipment and personnel, contributing to shorter life expectancy.