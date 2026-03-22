Converge launches National Digital Infrastructure in Pampanga

The facility will boost data processing and storage that results in a faster service, safer data, and more opportunities for digital economy in the future.

Meanwhile, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera supported the launch of Converge National Digital Infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation and connectivity through data center expansions, fiber backbones, and subsea cable networks.

The program aligns with Clark’s growing role in the global data supply chain. In 2025, CDC recorded P83 million in approved investment in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. With the whole-of-government push for digital infrastructure gaining momentum, the Freeport is ready to host more data centers through public-private collaborations.

Highlighting CDC’s support of ICT development, joining the launch were Chairman Atty. Edgardo Pamintuan, Atty. Helen Nicolette Henson, Special Assistant to the President and CEO Ma. Zoraida Camello, Assistant Vice President for Administration Atty. Bonifacio Tarenio Jr., and Communications Division Manager Astrud Aguinaldo.