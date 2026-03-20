Converge invests P5B in Pampanga data hub

Keeping pace with emerging technologies

“Amid the ongoing digital revolution, our capabilities must keep pace with emerging technologies. We have focused on building world-class, future-ready facilities so we can become the country’s leading provider of digital services,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said during the inauguration on Friday.

Uy emphasized that the investment is part of a wider push to strengthen the company’s end-to-end capabilities. “We cannot move into cloud and advanced technology without a strong digital backbone. We now have full-stack infrastructure to support innovation and attract investment — ultimately creating opportunities for Filipinos,” he said.

The Angeles facility, built with redundancy features, is capable of handling AI and machine learning workloads while complying with data residency requirements in the country.

Its initial 12-MW capacity is designed for expansion up to 36 MW, with plans to transition to renewable energy, similar to Converge’s existing data centers in Clark and Pasig.

Banking and logistics firms

Converge Studios CEO James Tristan Mendoza said banking and logistics firms account for the largest share of commercial clients, while public sector demand is being driven by the need for disaster recovery capabilities.