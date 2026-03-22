BDO Life sets career event for South Metro applicants

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their resumes in advance via email or bring a copy on the day of the event.

BDO Life said the career opportunity offers individuals a chance to build a career in financial advisory, providing services such as life insurance planning, health coverage, education funding, savings, retirement and estate planning.

The company also reminded applicants that it does not require any payment at any stage of the job application process.

BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank Inc. and provides a range of life insurance products for individual and corporate clients. Its offerings include protection, savings, and investment-linked solutions designed to help customers secure their financial future.

The company clarified that its products are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by BDO Unibank Inc.