BDO makes everyday banking more convenient

Maria Santos, a working mother from Quezon City, recalled how settling bills or sending money to relatives used to take up a large part of her day.

“Back then, settling bills or sending money to my family meant leaving work early and spending hours in traffic and queues,” Santos told DAILY TRIBUNE in Filipino. “It was exhausting and took time away from my family.”

Today, those same transactions can be completed in just a few minutes through digital banking platforms.

Using mobile applications such as BDO Pay and BDO Online, customers can transfer funds, pay bills and check their account balances or transaction history directly from their smartphones without leaving home.

Digital banking services also allow users to monitor their finances in real time, helping them track spending and manage their accounts more efficiently.