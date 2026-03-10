BDO makes everyday banking more convenient

For many Filipinos balancing work, family and daily responsibilities, routine financial errands such as sending money or paying bills once required hours of travel and long lines at payment centers or bank branches.
But with the rise of digital banking services, these everyday transactions are becoming faster, safer and more convenient.
Maria Santos, a working mother from Quezon City, recalled how settling bills or sending money to relatives used to take up a large part of her day.
“Back then, settling bills or sending money to my family meant leaving work early and spending hours in traffic and queues,” Santos told DAILY TRIBUNE in Filipino. “It was exhausting and took time away from my family.”
Today, those same transactions can be completed in just a few minutes through digital banking platforms.
Using mobile applications such as BDO Pay and BDO Online, customers can transfer funds, pay bills and check their account balances or transaction history directly from their smartphones without leaving home.
Digital banking services also allow users to monitor their finances in real time, helping them track spending and manage their accounts more efficiently.
For Santos, the shift to digital banking has simplified the way she manages household finances.
“I can send support to my parents, pay utilities and check my account anytime without disrupting my day,” she said.
As more Filipinos turn to technology to handle everyday financial needs, banks continue to promote secure digital channels designed to make transactions easier while maintaining strong safeguards for customers.
BDO is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Deposits are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to P1 million per depositor.