Timeless voices, one stage: OPM icons reunite for a night of pure musical joy



Taking center stage are some of the most respected names in the industry—artists whose songs continue to resonate long after their first release. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems, the repertoire promises a rich journey through the golden years of OPM, where melodies were timeless and storytelling reigned supreme.

Each performer brings with them a legacy that extends far beyond the stage. Their careers have spanned decades, crossing music, theater, and television, and collectively, they represent a defining chapter in Philippine entertainment. Their presence in one concert is, in itself, a rare convergence—one that honors not only their individual journeys but also the evolution of Filipino music.

Adding even more depth to the evening is a special guest appearance by a revered balladeer whose signature hits have long been staples of Filipino playlists. His inclusion signals a night anchored in emotion, nostalgia, and vocal mastery.

Audiences can expect more than a passive listening experience. True to the group’s signature style, the concert invites everyone to sing along, sway, and relive the moments tied to each song. It is a shared memory unfolding in real time—a reminder of how music connects people across generations.

“Groovin’ The Greatest Hits” stands as both tribute and celebration: a tribute to the enduring power of OPM, and a celebration of the artists who continue to keep its spirit alive. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, the night offers a rare chance to witness legends not just perform—but truly bring the past into the present, one song at a time.

Tickets are available via TicketWorld outlets and the Newport World Resorts Box Office, with multiple seating tiers for those eager to be part of this musical homecoming.