It stated, however, that condemning Chinese propaganda does not mean Filipinos should remain silent about what it described as the use of inflammatory caricatures and wartime propaganda tactics by government officials.

The statement also asserted that Tarriela, as an official under the executive branch, carries responsibilities beyond social media engagement, noting that his public statements and presentations have consequences for diplomacy, national security, and the Filipino people.

"Senator Padilla’s point remains: defend our sovereignty, condemn insults against Filipinos, and stand up to harassment in the West Philippine Sea—but do so responsibly. Patriotism should not be reduced to a contest over who can provoke the loudest reaction," the statement added.

It added that the West Philippine Sea issue requires "strategy and statesmanship, not personal attacks, deliberate misrepresentation, and political spin."