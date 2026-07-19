The statement came after Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) condemned the publication, describing its content as offensive and unacceptable, as it portrays Filipinos in a racist and dehumanizing manner.

Abalos added that such portrayals insult Filipinos and run contrary to the mutual respect expected in relations between nations.

Instead of addressing the criticism in detail, Lin reiterated Beijing’s longstanding position rejecting the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea.

“China’s position on the issue of South China Sea arbitration is clear and consistent. The arbitration is a political farce masquerading as a legal process. The so-called ‘award’ is illegal, null and void, and has no binding force,” Lin said.

China has consistently refused to recognize the ruling issued by an international tribunal in The Hague, which invalidated its sweeping maritime claims under the nine-dash line.