‘Groovin’ concert reunites opm legends

The group is composed of renowned performers including Celeste Legaspi, Leah Navarro, Mitch Valdes, Nanette Inventor, Pat Castillo, Pinky Marquez, Bo Cerrudo, and Ding Mercado.

The ensemble first came together in 2024 through the charity project “OPM Friends Carol for a Cause,” an initiative launched by members of the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit to support fellow musicians dealing with medical and financial difficulties. What began as a holiday fundraising effort quickly evolved into a musical collective dedicated to celebrating the golden era of OPM.

Since then, OPM Friends has become known for energetic shows that blend nostalgia with feel-good entertainment. Audiences can expect beloved classics such as “Isang Mundo, Isang Awit” and “Umagang Kay Ganda,” songs that helped define the Filipino music landscape.

Each member of the group carries a remarkable legacy in the local music scene. Legaspi, an Aliw Award Entertainer of the Year and recipient of the Philstage Lifetime Achievement Award, is known for iconic songs like “Mamang Sorbetero,” “Tuliro” and “Gaano Kita Kamahal.” She also played a major role in founding the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit and Philstage.

Navarro, who won the top prize at the Metro Manila Pop Music Festival for “Isang Mundo, Isang Awit,” later became an international concert performer and cultural ambassador for Filipino music.

Castillo, a former member of the legendary Circus Band, helped bring the Manila Sound movement to wider audiences and went on to become an award-winning record producer while recording hits like “Aso’t Pusa.”

Inventor, meanwhile, captured the Metro Pop grand prize for “Salamat Musika” and became widely loved for her comedic character Doña Buding.

Valdes, who founded the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit in 1986, has built a career spanning theater, television, film, and international concerts. Marquez has likewise enjoyed a strong stage career, appearing in productions such as The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, and Beauty and the Beast.

Rounding out the lineup are Cerrudo, an Aliw Award-winning classical performer known for his Cerrudo: Classico concert series, and Mercado, who gained international recognition after winning the Asian Singing Contest.

Adding to the excitement, OPM balladeer Nonoy Zuniga will join the concert as a special guest. Zuniga is known for enduring hits such as “Doon Lang,” “Kumusta Ka,” “Never Ever Say Goodbye” and “Araw Gabi.”

Tickets are available through TicketWorld outlets and the Newport World Resorts Box Office, with prices ranging from P1,800 (Bronze) to P7,800 (Platinum).