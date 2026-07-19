Meanwhile, 45 percent said they had little trust in the president, while 19 percent were undecided.

The latest result extends the downward trend in Marcos' trust rating from 64 percent in July 2024.

Marcos’s ratings declined throughout 2025, briefly recovering to 48 percent in June before falling to the latest level.

Meanwhile, Duterte retained a higher trust rating, with 57 percent of respondents expressing much trust in the vice president, which remained unchanged from March 2026.

However, the number of Filipinos who said they had little trust in Duterte rose to 27 percent, up five points from the previous survey, while 15 percent remained undecided.