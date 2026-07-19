Andrew faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, assault, and offenses involving indecent images of a child, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police.

On the other hand, Tristan has been charged with 17 offenses, including rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The charges stem from an investigation involving allegations made by seven complainants and incidents dating back to 2012 in the English counties of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

“Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation,” Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Thomas said.

However, the Tate brothers' lawyer, Joseph McBride, maintained their innocence and questioned the timing of the extradition request.

Andrew, who built a massive online following through controversial content, had previously been suspended from major social media platforms.

The brothers, who hold both American and British citizenship, are also facing separate criminal proceedings in Romania, where prosecutors have accused them of trafficking women from Romania, the United Kingdom, and the US and sexually exploiting them.

“There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” Thomas added.