Bus driver arrested in Solsona buy-bust operation

Also recovered during the operation were the marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine one thousand peso bill bearing serial number WE062862, another one thousand peso bill with serial number BF1804884, and one black Realme cellular phone.

Police said the marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, including a media representative and a barangay kagawad, in compliance with legal procedures.

The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a dialect known to him and was scheduled to undergo medical examination at the Solsona Rural Health Unit. The seized items will be submitted for laboratory examination, while the suspect will also undergo drug testing.

Authorities are preparing the necessary documents for the filing of charges against the suspect for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.