Three arrested in separate drug busts in Ilocos Norte

The marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted at the place of transaction in the presence of the suspect and witnesses. Police estimated the total weight of the confiscated illegal drugs at about 1.5 grams with a standard drug price of ₱10,200.

Meanwhile in Laoag City, personnel of the Laoag City Police Station conducted a separate buy-bust operation at around 10:25 a.m. in Barangay 54-A, Lagui-Sail, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Barangay 34-B Gabu and a 26-year-old woman originally from Barangay 55-C Vira and currently residing in Barangay 7-B.

Authorities said the suspects sold one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately 1.1 grams of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

Further search led to the recovery of an open plastic sachet containing 10 additional sachets of suspected shabu with a combined weight of about 7.1 grams. Also confiscated were one genuine ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, two ₱100 bills believed to be personal cash, a cellular phone, a disposable lighter and a makeshift tricycle motorized by a black Honda TMX 155 motorcycle.

The marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted in the presence of barangay officials and a media representative.

The total confiscated suspected shabu weighed about 8.2 grams with an estimated standard drug price of ₱55,760.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.