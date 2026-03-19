2 nabbed, P20.4M shabu seized in Cagayan de Oro buy-bust

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested two suspects and seized illegal drugs worth ₱20.4 million in a buy-bust operation along Coastal Road in Barangay Lapasan early Thursday, 19 March 2026.
Authorities identified the suspects only by their aliases “Wen,” 23, and “Jun,” 25, both residents of Calaanan, this city.
The operation was carried out at about 12:56 a.m. by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 10 Team 2 in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Special Enforcement Team 10 and other police units.
Operatives recovered around three kilograms of suspected shabu, along with buy-bust money, plastic sachets and improvised containers used for packaging.
The suspects were brought to a detention facility and are currently in custody.
The seized drugs will undergo laboratory examination by the Regional Forensic Unit 10.
Authorities are preparing charges against the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.