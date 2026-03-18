Sandiganbayan confirms charges of nine ex-PNP officers detained for graft

Ojeda claimed that his involvement in the case was part of his legal obligation as the chairperson of the PNP’s Bids and Awards Committee while Forro claimed that her signature on documents used as evidence did not intend to deceive.

Musngi and his fellow associate justices found the respondents guilty beyond reasonable doubt as it noted that the former officers had an active “participatory role” in the case filed against them.

In the said resolution, officers Ojeda, Forro, Reuel Leverne Labrado, Josefina Dumanew, Victor Puddao, Henry Duque, Warlito Tubon, Eulito Fuentes, and Alex Barrameda were found to defer from standard bidding procedures for parts and repair services of an armored vehicle.