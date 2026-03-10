Sandiganbayan denies bail for 9 DPWH-Mimaropa officials

The ruling was written by Sandiganbayan Chairperson Sarah Jane T. Fernandez, with Associate Justices Kevin Narce Vivero and Lord Villanueva concurring.

The nine officials face charges of malversation and graft in connection with a P289-million flood control and road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

“Using the standard of evident guilt or presumption of guilt as defined in People v. Cabral, this Court finds that accused Altea, Santos, Serrano, Tamayo, Abagon, Calvo, Cayco, Pacanan, and Casuno are not entitled to bail,” the resolution read.

“It must be emphasized that the Court's ruling herein is not a prejudgment of the guilt of the said accused. The Court merely determined the weight of evidence for the purposes of bail,” it added.

The Sandiganbayan conducted several bail hearings beginning January 2026 to assess whether the evidence against the officials warranted their continued detention while trial proceeds.