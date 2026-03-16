NUP considers shift to House minority over Dy leadership

Despite the criticism, Puno said the NUP has consistently supported the House leadership in recent months.

“Sa past few months wala kayong narinig sa amin kung di puro suporta sa kanila. Di na nila kailangan kami kausapin dalawang beses. Pag may hiniling silang tulong sa aming partido, tumutulong kami,” he said.

However, he said the party will reassess its position during the recess.

“Pero dito sa recess na mangyayari, magmi-meeting meeting kami ulit. Titingnan namin kung dapat pa ba kami maiwan sa majority or lumipat na lang kami sa minority,” Puno said.

The NUP is currently the second-largest political party in the House, next only to Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats, making any potential shift significant for the chamber’s political balance.

Puno clarified that the issue is not personal, noting that he has long been friends with Dy and his family.

He also dismissed speculation that the party is planning to push for a new House Speaker.