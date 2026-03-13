SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Quezon City logs 100 measles cases this year

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division conducting an Outbreak Response immunization in Barangay Bahay Toro in Quezon City last 11 March.
Published on

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division revealed in a report on Friday that it had recorded a total of 100 measles cases in the city since the start of the year.

A majority of the cases were observed among children aged 10 and below, with the highest concentration reported in the city’s second district, which logged 47 cases.

Barangay Tatalon in District 4 recorded the highest number of cases at 16, while Barangay Batasan Hills and Barangay Holy Spirit logged 13 and 10 cases, respectively.

The city government said it is implementing several measures to contain the situation, including intensified surveillance, outbreak response immunization, health education, and prevention campaigns.

Of the reported cases, the division said it has not documented any deaths related to the measles virus.

Aside from the initiatives of the local government, the Department of Health has also continued its Ligtas Tigdas program, which began immunization efforts in Mindanao last February. The campaign is scheduled to expand to Luzon and the Visayas in June.

