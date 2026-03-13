Quezon City logs 100 measles cases this year

Barangay Tatalon in District 4 recorded the highest number of cases at 16, while Barangay Batasan Hills and Barangay Holy Spirit logged 13 and 10 cases, respectively.

The city government said it is implementing several measures to contain the situation, including intensified surveillance, outbreak response immunization, health education, and prevention campaigns.

Of the reported cases, the division said it has not documented any deaths related to the measles virus.

Aside from the initiatives of the local government, the Department of Health has also continued its Ligtas Tigdas program, which began immunization efforts in Mindanao last February. The campaign is scheduled to expand to Luzon and the Visayas in June.