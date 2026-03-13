PNP chief lauds swift arrest of 4 Nueva Ecija suspects

“This is another proof of the significant improvements in the investigative and operational capabilities of your PNP,” Nartatez said. “We will continue to invest in these efforts for the safety and peace of mind of the Filipino people.”

The swift arrests reflect directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement against violent crimes and ensure perpetrators are promptly brought to justice.

Nartatez also assured the public that the police are committed to a thorough investigation. “We want the public to know that justice will be pursued immediately. Those who commit such crimes will not escape the law,” he said.

He added that the case being built against the suspects is evidence-based, with the PNP aiming for a successful prosecution. “We will ensure that the victims and their families achieve justice,” Nartatez emphasized.

To prevent similar incidents, the PNP chief has instructed local units to intensify patrol operations in nearby communities, further reinforcing the police presence and deterring violent crimes.

The arrests and the swift progress of the investigation underscore the PNP’s ongoing efforts to enhance crime response capabilities and restore public confidence in law enforcement.