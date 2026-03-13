4 arrested in Nueva Ecija burning car double murder

“This is another proof of the significant improvements in the investigative and operational capabilities of your PNP, and we will continue to invest on this for the safety and peace of mind of the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office identified four suspects linked to the killing of two victims whose burned bodies were discovered inside a torched car in Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija.

Authorities said the suspects were arrested during a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Siempre Viva Sur, Mallig, Isabela on 11 March.