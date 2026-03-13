4 arrested in Nueva Ecija burning car double murder

Four suspects were arrested in connection with a gruesome double murder in Nueva Ecija after the victims were found inside a burned vehicle in a remote area of the province, the Philippine National Police said Friday.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended local police units for the swift resolution of the case, saying the arrests showed the effectiveness of coordinated police work and rapid response.
“This is another proof of the significant improvements in the investigative and operational capabilities of your PNP, and we will continue to invest on this for the safety and peace of mind of the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.
The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office identified four suspects linked to the killing of two victims whose burned bodies were discovered inside a torched car in Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija.
Authorities said the suspects were arrested during a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Siempre Viva Sur, Mallig, Isabela on 11 March.
“We want the public to know that justice will be pursued immediately. Hindi makakatakas ang mga gumagawa ng ganitong krimen sa batas,” Nartatez said.
The PNP expressed confidence that the case being built against the suspects will stand in court.
“The investigation was thorough and evidence-based, and our goal is a successful prosecution. Sisiguraduhin ng PNP na makakamit ng mga biktima at kanilang pamilya ang hustisya,” Nartatez added.
Nartatez also directed police units to intensify patrol operations in nearby communities to prevent similar crimes from occurring.