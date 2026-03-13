5 nabbed for fake licenses in Recto

The suspects were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Law Enforcement Service of the LTO.

Recovered from the suspects were three fake license plates, 10 fake driver’s licenses and four fraudulent receipts that could be used for other illegal activities.

Recto has long been known as an area where fake documents such as diplomas, identification cards, letters and government forms are sold cheaply.

On 27 February, the Manila Police District also arrested three suspects who were producing counterfeit birth certificates and other documents.

Falsification of documents, whether committed by private individuals or public officials, is punishable under the Revised Penal Code with a fine of P5,000 and imprisonment ranging from six months to 12 years.