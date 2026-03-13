Five nabbed for fake driver’s licenses, plates

The criminals were eventually detained through an operation by the Anti-Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Law Enforcement Service of the LTO.

Among the evidence recovered from the scene were three fake plates, 10 fake drivers licences, and four fraudulent receipts that can be used for other illegal activities.

Recto has long been considered as a place where various documents such as diplomas, identification cards, letters, and other government forms can be obtained for a cheap price.