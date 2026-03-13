Five nabbed for fake driver’s licenses, plates

The Land Transportation Office seized five individuals for falsification of drivers licenses and license plates in Recto, Manila last Thursday.
Authorities from the regulatory agency claimed to have received information regarding the suspects from an informant that was familiar with the case.
The criminals were eventually detained through an operation by the Anti-Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Law Enforcement Service of the LTO.
Among the evidence recovered from the scene were three fake plates, 10 fake drivers licences, and four fraudulent receipts that can be used for other illegal activities.
Recto has long been considered as a place where various documents such as diplomas, identification cards, letters, and other government forms can be obtained for a cheap price.
On 27 February, the Manila Police District nabbed three criminals who were found to be making counterfeit birth certificates and other documents.
The falsification of documents whether by private or public individuals is a criminal offense under the Revised Penal Code that requires a person to pay a P5,000 fine and face six months up to 12 years imprisonment.