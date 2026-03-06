PCCI: Four-day workweek needs careful study

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) urged the government to carefully assess the proposed four-day workweek, pointing out potential challenges for industries that require continuous operations, such as manufacturing.

PCCI president Perry Ferrer praised the initiative’s goals of boosting energy efficiency, lowering costs, and supporting employee welfare, but emphasized that any implementation must consider sector-specific needs and rely on solid data.

Proper data-supported consultation

“We are not against the implementation of flexible work arrangements but there should be proper consultation with various stakeholders and supported with data to ensure that industries with specific operational requirements will not be adversely affected,” Ferrer said.

He noted that manufacturing could face disruptions. “For manufacturing, we have been operating on limited resources and further reducing the number of workdays could affect our commitments,” he added.

Ferrer said the PCCI is committed to collaborating with policymakers, labor groups, and business stakeholders to make sure the proposal advances both the Philippine economy and the welfare of workers.