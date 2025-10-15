Vico vows to crush erring barangay officials

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has vowed to file charges against dishonest and erring barangay officials before his term ends in 2028.

This was the content of Sotto's last State of the City Address (SOCA), held at the Tanghalang Pasigueño on Monday afternoon.

Prior to that, Sotto boasted of his administration's accomplishments during his more than six years in office when it comes to curbing corruption and irregularities in the city.

According to him, implementing the reforms he pushed through was not easy, but because of the perseverance and faith of more people who believed in him, these reforms have pushed through and come to fruition.

Some of the topics discussed by Sotto in his SOCA were reforms in the scholarship program, the sports program for the youth, and reforms advancing the welfare of other sectors in society.

During his speech, Sotto once again took a swipe at Curlee Discaya and his wife, Sarah Discaya.

Although not directly named, Sotto mentioned that the local government will continue to file the appropriate charges against the couple for not paying the right amount of taxes to the city.

“Pag nakulekta po natin ‘yong mga utang sa atin, ‘yong mga ninakaw sa atin, ‘wah na tayo…mag-anu ano pa. ‘Yong kasunod na building sa city hall compound. Dun pa lang sa uncollected taxes, pag nakulekta natin, ‘yon na po yong gagamitin natin, yon na po ang ilalaan natin para dun," Sotto said.

Aside from the Discaya couple, Sotto also blasted barangay captains who are not his political allies, whom he accused of corruption and irregularities.

It can be recalled that not all 30 barangay captains in Pasig City are supporting Sotto because some of them are still allies of former mayor Robert "Bobby" Eusebio, whom Sotto defeated in the 2019 elections.

“In fairness kay Mayor Vico, hindi naman talaga siya nakikialam pagdating sa usaping pulitika sa barangay level. Hindi tulad noong panahon ni Eusebio na may bata-bata system,” according to a barangay captain who refused to be named.

According to a local pundit, rumors came true that Sotto "would crush" barangay captains who are not his allies and are involved in corruption.

Just recently, Vice Mayor Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. also lambasted an unnamed barangay captain for not implementing an ordinance passed by the city council.

The vice mayor said that the local government will not hesitate to file charges against barangay officials who will not follow and implement laws and local ordinances.