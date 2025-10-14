Singson: Marcos government muddling corruption issues to protect PBBM

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson continued his tirade against the Marcos administration, claiming that the government is deliberately muddling corruption issues to shield President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a forum held in Quezon City, Singson said that the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) would “lead to nowhere,” suggesting that it was meant to divert attention from anomalies involving top officials.

“Walang mangyayari. Bakit ililipat nila sa farm-to-market road? Ginugulo nila huwag lang mapunta kay Marcos,” Singson told reporters, criticizing the government’s handling of alleged flood control project irregularities.

He urged the ICI to immediately file corruption charges against government officials implicated in the multi-billion-peso flood control fund anomaly and make them accountable. Singson further alleged that Marcos himself had “questionable contractors” in Ilocos Norte, adding that corruption remains rampant under his leadership.

The former governor also made a controversial remark, claiming that the country would continue to suffer under what he described as a “bangag” leader. He referenced an alleged scandal in the United States involving the death of a son of a prominent Filipino business family, suggesting that the First Couple was present during the incident.

Singson said he would welcome another “Trillion Peso Protest” similar to recent rallies denouncing corruption, adding that the younger generation should lead it. He claimed that if such a protest were to gain momentum, the Armed Forces of the Philippines might eventually withdraw their support for the current administration.

Singson, who himself was previously embroiled in graft charges over the alleged misuse of tobacco excise tax funds during his tenure as Ilocos Sur governor, but was later acquitted due to delays in the Ombudsman’s investigation, also questioned the appointment of former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as Ombudsman.

“Pitong taon siya (Boying Remulla) diyan. Walang makakagalaw kay Marcos. Babalik lang sa US ’yan,” Singson said, referring to President Marcos’s possible post-term plans.

Singson is known for his pivotal role in the downfall of former President Joseph Estrada in 2001, after accusing him of profiting from illegal gambling operations, which eventually led to Estrada’s ouster.