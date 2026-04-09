Senate pauses probe, awaits Chavit’s input

Singson was given only until 7 April, one week before the probe, to submit his draft affidavit, but allegedly failed to furnish it to the committee.

Recall that the panel called Singson to testify under oath after insisting on submitting relevant documents to the probe. He had brazenly accused some top government officials of involvement in a corruption scheme in the flood-control projects and tagged President Marcos Jr. as the “mastermind.”

The ex-governor, who backed Marcos’ presidential bid in the 2022 elections, had also accused the administration of orchestrating the “biggest” and “well-orchestrated” corruption, as seen in the botched flood-control projects.

Perjury or lying under oath is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to P1 million, and potential perpetual disqualification from public office under the Revised Penal Code.

Partial report needs more signatories

Nevertheless, Lacson said he may consider rescheduling the hearing if Singson submits at least a copy of his draft affidavit, and if the panel obtains five more signatures to its partial report for plenary consideration.

The partial report, which recommends further investigation into the alleged links of some lawmakers, including incumbent and former senators, to the supposed kickback scheme in flood control projects, was signed by only four senators.

“The committee has deemed it necessary to reschedule the public hearing contingent on the mitigation of the current national energy emergency and the formal submission of your sworn affidavit, including all pertinent supporting documents,” reads the panel letter to Singson.

“Additionally, the committee has deferred the resumption of the hearings pending the review and signing of the partial committee report currently before its members,” it added.