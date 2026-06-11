Cyberlibel: Chavit posts bail

Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson posted bail of P60,000 after he was arrested Thursday on cyberlibel complaints, the Quezon City Police District reported.
Singson was nabbed at his residence in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon City, at 1:18 p.m.
Authorities said the warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court of Vigan City, Branch 21 and stemmed from an alleged violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.
The warrant was dated 10 June and signed by Judge Marie Gene Cecille Umali.
The former politician posted bail at Eastwood Police Station 12.
Authorities have yet to fully disclose the details of the complaint that led to the 84-year-old’s arrest.