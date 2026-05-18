LPGT resumes with stacked Caliraya cast

“I’m looking forward to playing at Caliraya again. I always enjoy playing the course,” said Singson, who tied for seventh here last year.

The young Filipina star said she hardly stepped away from competition during the LPGT break.

“I’ve been playing tournaments in China and Thailand and it’s always fun to be back on the local tour,” she said.

“I’ve been practicing pretty much every day as usual and I’ve been staying more consistent with my fitness and recovery. I’m ready to play and just hoping everything comes together,” Singson added.