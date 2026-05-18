LPGT resumes with stacked Caliraya cast

The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) resumes on Tuesday with the staging of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, featuring a loaded cast of leg winners, seasoned campaigners and rising stars all eager to make an early statement.
Bannering the field are Yvon Bisera and Mafy Singson, both returning in top form after sharpening their games overseas during the LPGT break.
Bisera heads to Caliraya brimming with confidence following her victory at the Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan last March, where she edged Sarah Ababa and LK Go in a playoff. Armed with a steady all-around game and proven composure under pressure, she looms as one of the strongest contenders for back-to-back victories.
Singson, meanwhile, returns battle-tested after campaigns on the China and Thailand tours, experiences she believes have elevated both her confidence and consistency.
“I’m looking forward to playing at Caliraya again. I always enjoy playing the course,” said Singson, who tied for seventh here last year.
The young Filipina star said she hardly stepped away from competition during the LPGT break.
“I’ve been playing tournaments in China and Thailand and it’s always fun to be back on the local tour,” she said.
“I’ve been practicing pretty much every day as usual and I’ve been staying more consistent with my fitness and recovery. I’m ready to play and just hoping everything comes together,” Singson added.