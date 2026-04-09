Flood control probe postponed pending Chavit’s affidavit submission

The ex-governor, who backed Marcos' presidential bid in the 2022 elections, had also accused the administration of steering the “biggest” and “well-orchestrated” corruption as seen in the botched flood control projects.

Perjury or lying under oath is punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to P1 million, and potential perpetual disqualification from public office under the Revised Penal Code.

Nevertheless, Lacson said he may consider rescheduling the hearing if Singson submits at least a copy of his draft affidavit, and if the panel obtains five more signatures to its partial report for plenary consideration.

The partial report, which recommends further investigation into the alleged links of some lawmakers, including incumbent and former senators, to the supposed kickback scheme in flood control projects, was signed by only four senators.

"The committee has deemed it necessary to reschedule the public hearing contingent on the mitigation of the current national energy emergency and the formal submission of your sworn affidavit, including all pertinent supporting documents,” reads the panel letter to Singson.

“Additionally, the committee has deferred the resumption of the hearings pending the review and signing of the partial committee report currently before its members," it added.

The partial report requires nine signatures to be adopted in the plenary and submitted to the concerned agencies, such as the Ombudsman, for necessary action.

Initially, based on the leaked draft report, Senators Chiz Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva were recommended for filing of plunder, malversation, and direct bribery, among others, over allegations that they took kickbacks from flood control projects.

However, it was later revised, although Lacson denied that the amendments were related to the alleged brewing coup in the Senate—purportedly being aggressively pushed by the minority—to halt the approval of the document in question.

Meanwhile, Lacson said he is instead considering delivering a “chairman's report” on the flood control projects and forwarding it to the Ombudsman, supported by the necessary documents, such as transcripts and other evidence gathered by the panel after seven hearings.

"This is to at least help the Ombudsman in its ongoing preliminary investigation,” he averred.