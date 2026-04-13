Singson camp dismisses graft raps as ‘harassment’ as Ilocos group files complaints

BAGUIO CITY — The camp of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson has downplayed the criminal complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, calling them harassment and a diversion from key issues, while vowing to present records and uphold due process.

"This appears to be nothing more than harassment and a clear diversion from more pressing issues — particularly those concerning flood control and the real needs of our communities," said Singson on the official statement given to DAILY TRIBUNE.

"At the appropriate time, we will present complete records and documentation to demonstrate that all actions taken were within the bounds of law and in pursuit of genuine public service and development for the people of Ilocos Sur," the statement added.

The Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City received copies of the complaints on 13 April from Warriors ti Ilocos Sur, Inc., targeting former and current provincial and municipal officials over the alleged misuse of development funds.