Singson camp dismisses graft raps as ‘harassment’ as Ilocos group files complaints

BAGUIO CITY — The camp of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson has downplayed the criminal complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, calling them harassment and a diversion from key issues, while vowing to present records and uphold due process.
"This appears to be nothing more than harassment and a clear diversion from more pressing issues — particularly those concerning flood control and the real needs of our communities," said Singson on the official statement given to DAILY TRIBUNE.
"At the appropriate time, we will present complete records and documentation to demonstrate that all actions taken were within the bounds of law and in pursuit of genuine public service and development for the people of Ilocos Sur," the statement added.
The Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City received copies of the complaints on 13 April from Warriors ti Ilocos Sur, Inc., targeting former and current provincial and municipal officials over the alleged misuse of development funds.
Among those named as respondents are Singson, former Narvacan Vice Mayor Pablito V. Sanidad, and former Municipal Administrator Atty. Pablito Sanidad Jr. The group, led by its president Atty. Estelita D. Cordero, accused the officials of graft and corruption, citing the alleged illegal realignment and misuse of the municipality’s 20 percent Development Fund.
The complaint also extends to the provincial level, implicating former Gov. Ryan Luis Singson, incumbent Gov. Jeremias C. Singson, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. At the center of the controversy is the long-delayed Tobacco Farmers Convention Center, which the group described as a symbol of alleged systemic plunder.
The project began in 2007 and was intended to use tobacco excise tax shares under Republic Act No. 7171 to benefit farmers. However, after more than a decade and 585 million pesos in expenditures, the facility remains less than ten percent complete and was reportedly halted in 2019 due to lack of funds.
Warriors ti Ilocos Sur further alleged that the unfinished structure was converted into the Chavit Coliseum through questionable resolutions, instead of completing the original project as recommended by the Commission on Audit (COA). The group claimed the move diverted public funds to benefit a private individual.
The complaint also cited Appropriation Ordinance No. 05-SS, Series of 2019, which allegedly realigned 9 million pesos from the Development Fund to tourism and socio-cultural activities, including expenses for the Narvacan Town Fiesta.
According to COA findings cited in the affidavit, the funds were used for non-developmental items such as prizes, snacks, accommodations, and other incidental expenses, which the group argued violated government regulations.
The complainants accused the officials of violating Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, alleging that these actions caused undue injury to the government and deprived the municipality of essential development projects.