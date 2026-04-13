‘Chavit’ dismisses Ombudsman complaint as ‘harassment’

Singson issued a statement respecting the legal process but framed the filing as a tactical distraction, arguing that the move is a clear diversion from pressing community issues, such as flood control and cautioned the public against drawing premature conclusions based on what he described as politically motivated narratives.

The legal challenge centers on the alleged realignment of the 20 percent Development Fund and the use of tobacco excise tax shares under Republic Act No. 7171.

A primary focus of the affidavit is the Tobacco Farmers Convention Center, a project that reportedly broke ground in 2007. The complainants allege that after more than a decade and P585 million in expenditures, the facility remained less than 10 percent complete.

The group also claims that instead of finishing the center, provincial leaders used illegal resolutions to convert the site into the “Chavit Coliseum,” which they argue serves as a personal monument rather than a resource for farmers.

Further allegations involve Appropriation Ordinance No. 05-SS, Series of 2019, which reportedly diverted 9 million pesos from development funds to cover expenses for the Narvacan Town Fiesta.

According to the documents submitted to the Ombudsman, funds intended for infrastructure and health were allegedly spent on non-developmental items such as prizes, trophies, bagnet tokens, and hairdresser payments. The group, led by Atty. Estelita D. Cordero, contends these actions constitute technical malversation and caused undue injury to the government.

The complaint names a high-profile list of respondents, including former Governor Ryan Luis Singson, current Governor Jeremias C. Singson, and former Narvacan Vice Mayor Pablito V. Sanidad.

The Ilocos Warriors argue that the transformation of the unfinished convention center into a facility named after the family patriarch is a manifestation of partiality and bad faith.

However, Singson countered these claims, stressing that he will present complete records and documentation at the appropriate time to demonstrate that all actions taken were in pursuit of genuine public service.