Former Marcos loyalists endorse Duterte-Singson 2028 Bid

“Mula nang marinig namin ang opisyal na deklarasyon ng ating VP Sara Duterte noong February 28 na siya ay tatakbo bilang Pangulo ng bansang Pilipinas, agad kaming nagkaisa at nag-ugnayan upang pag-usapan ang matibay at nagkakaisang suporta sa tambalang Duterte-Singson,” the group during a press conference Wednesday.

Singson, a longtime political figure and known kingmaker from Ilocos Sur, has previously voiced support for Duterte’s presidential ambitions and has been linked to emerging coalition efforts backing her 2028 bid.

Duterte declared her presidential candidacy earlier this year.

The vice president also said she has chosen a running mate but refused to reveal their identity. As for her senatorial slate, Duterte noted she is still in discussions with potential candidates.

Neither Duterte nor Singson has formally confirmed any finalized 2028 tandem, though both have acknowledged ongoing political discussions with various groups.

“Bagamat hindi pa namin ito pormal na nakakausap, ito ay aming pinagkaisahan. Kami, mga former Marcos loyalists at mga nagkakaisang mamamayan, ay nagkasundo na kung wala pang pormal na deklarasyon para sa Pangalawang Pangulo, ay itinutulak namin si Manong Chavit Singson dahil nakita namin ang kanyang pamumuno sa Ilocos Sur,” the group added.