Nueva Ecija narcotics crackdown: Top drug figure nabbed in midnight raid, P680K shabu hauled

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A major blow to drug trafficking rings in Central Luzon was dealt late Monday night as police apprehended a high-profile suspect and confiscated over P680,000 worth of shabu in a meticulously planned sting operation.

Acting on weeks of surveillance, the Cabanatuan City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) orchestrated an undercover buy-bust in Purok Amihan, Barangay Barrera, at approximately 10:30 PM on October 13. The target, identified as a 27-year-old local tagged as a High-Value Individual (HVI) in regional anti-drug databases, allegedly sold shabu to an undercover officer, triggering his immediate arrest.

Authorities recovered 100.20 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) packed in 11 heat-sealed plastic sachets. The contraband, with an estimated street value of P680,000, was inventoried on-site under strict compliance with the chain of custody protocols under Republic Act 9165.

Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office Director, PCol Heryl Bruno, lauded the operatives for their precision, emphasizing the arrest’s role in dismantling supply chains.

“This HVI’s neutralization disrupts narcotics flow not just in Cabanatuan but across Central Luzon,” Bruno stated. The operation aligns with PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Rogelio Peñones Jr's mandate to escalate intelligence-driven raids against organized drug networks.

The suspect, now detained at Cabanatuan City PS, faces non-bailable charges under Sections 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of RA 9165. Prosecutors are also exploring conspiracy charges linked to broader syndicate ties.

Residents of Barangay Barrera welcomed the arrest, with local leaders vowing to bolster community watch efforts.

The operation marks the third major drug bust in Nueva Ecija this month, underscoring intensified police operations targeting high-profile traffickers in the province.