DAR highlights gains of foreign-assisted agrarian projects in midterm review

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reaffirmed its commitment to securing land ownership and uplifting the lives of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) during the Midterm Progress Review of its three foreign-assisted projects held from 6 to 11 October 2025, at Ardenhills Suites, Diliman, Quezon City.

The week-long activity, spearheaded by the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project Central Project Management Office (CPMO) through its Monitoring and Evaluation Component, brought together regional and provincial project implementers to evaluate progress, share best practices, and align strategies for the next phase of implementation.

Undersecretary for the Foreign-Assisted and Special Projects Office (FASPO) and Project Implementation Officer Jesry T. Palmares praised the dedication of field implementers in pursuing the SPLIT Project’s goal of providing secure land titles to ARBs.

“We have an obligation to ensure that the titles given to our farmers are used for agricultural purposes and contribute to food security. Our work does not end with parcelization; we must also provide continuous support services. You are the pillars of our agency. Let us all do our part and work harder to accomplish our targets. All these are for the betterment of our agency,” Palmares said.

The review assessed the projects’ physical and financial performance as of September 2025, identified operational challenges, and discussed innovations that helped sustain implementation across regions.

Simultaneously, Assistant Secretary for FASPO Rene E. Colocar held consultations on the Inclusive Partnerships for Agrarian Reform Communities (IPARC) Program and the Pang-Agraryong Tulay para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka (PBBM Bridges) Project—both aimed at strengthening partnerships and advancing sustainable agribusiness in agrarian communities.

Meanwhile, Value Chain Innovation for Sustainable Transformation in Agrarian Reform Communities (VISTA) National Project Director and BLAD Director Rodrigo O. Realubit led technical sessions with representatives from DAR-CAR and DAR-Region XII to review implementation updates and convergence initiatives.

The discussions also focused on catch-up plans and forward strategies to ensure the successful completion of the SPLIT, VISTA, and IPARC projects.

Present during the event were Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and Research Office Lani C. De Leon, Assistant Secretary for Field Operations and SPLIT National Project Director Atty. Marjorie P. Ayson, DAR Adjudication Board (DARAB) Member Atty. McDonald M. Galit, Assistant Secretary for External Affairs and Communications Operations Jose Jenil C. Demorito, and DARAB Secretariat Executive Director Atty. Roland C. Manalaysay, along with directors from central and regional offices.

Also in attendance were representatives from partner agencies including the Land Registration Authority, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), and other national officials.

Implemented under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), the SPLIT Project aims to subdivide collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) into individual titles, strengthening property rights and improving ARBs’ access to credit, productivity tools, and government support.

At the conclusion of the review, the DAR reaffirmed its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and accountability among project implementers in pursuit of a shared vision — uplifting Filipino farmers through secure land ownership and sustainable rural development.